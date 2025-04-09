Padres' Fernando Tatis Exits Tuesday's Game vs Athletics With Apparent Injury
San Diego Padres superstar outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. exited Tuesday's game against the Athletics early with an apparent injury.
The Padres already placed outfielder Jackson Merrill on the injured list on Tuesday. Additionally, All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth exited Tuesday's game early after suffering an apparent injury.
Read more: Padres All-Star Jake Cronenworth Exits Tuesday's Game vs Athletics With Injury
Tatis was replaced by Jason Heyward in right field. Through five innings, the Padres trailed the Athletics, 9-4.
Tatis, 26, has been the leading catalyst for the Padres' 9-2 start this season. The leadoff hitter has slashed .364/.442/.523 with two home runs, seven runs batted in, seven walks, five stolen bases, and just five strikeouts.
The Padres will hope there's nothing serious to worry about for Tatis, who the team can't afford to be without for an extended period of time. The Padres will already be without Merrill for the next week-plus, and now have concern for their starting second baseman in Cronenworth, who exited Tuesday's game in the third inning.
The Padres and Athletics play a day game on Wednesday before San Diego has a much-needed off day on Thursday.
More news: Padres' Jackson Merrill Heading to Injured List in Shocking Move
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.