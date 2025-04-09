Inside The Padres

Padres Manager Reveals Fernando Tatis Jr's Injury, Provides Update on Injured Star

Noah Camras

Apr 7, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt provided an update on outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who left Tuesday's game early with an injury.

"He did go out, just a little discomfort on the slide at third," Shildt said to reporters after the game. "Checking out medically, everything seems to be intact and good shape and strength good, and he's not overly concerned. So we err on the side of caution tonight, and we'll evaluate it."

Shildt confirmed that it was Tatis' shoulder that caused him to leave the game.

Jake Cronenworth Injury Update

Shildt also provided an update on All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth, who exited the game before Tatis with an injury of his own.

"Some more cramping from two days ago from getting hit in the ribs and it just cramped up on him," Shildt said. "Again, not overly concerned."

It appears the Padres avoided any serious issues with either player. However, with a day game on Wednesday, it's possible one or both players are held out of the lineup. The Padres are off on Thursday before heading home for a series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

