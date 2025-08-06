Padres Outfielder Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency
Outfielder Forrest Wall elected to opt out of his minor league contract with the San Diego Padres after signing with them as a free agent in January, per ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.
San Diego invited Wall to spring training this season but he never made an MLB appearance, despite the team’s desperate need for a left fielder before the trade deadline. Left fielder Jason Heyward did not work out for the Padres which left an open spot in the lineup, but the Padres opted to use Gavin Sheets at the position instead of Wall.
Wall has never held a consistent role on an MLB team in his 11-year professional career.
Wall made his MLB debut on July 22, 2023 with the Atlanta Braves after spending nine seasons in the minor leagues. He appeared in 15 games with the Braves in 2023, where he slashed .462/.533/.846 with six hits, one home run and five stolen bases in 13 at-bats.
Wall made 13 MLB appearances with Atlanta in 2024 after earning a spot on their Opening Day roster. But the Braves ultimately designated Wall for assignment exactly a year after his MLB debut to make room on the roster for three-time All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield.
The Miami Marlins claimed Wall of waivers the following day on July 25. He played in three games with Miami and recorded one hit and one run across three at-bats.
The Marlins designated Wall for assignment just a month after picking him up. The Baltimore Orioles claimed him for a few days before outrighting him to the minor leagues.
Wall elected free agency, and the Padres signed him to a minor league deal.
Wall earned his first promotion to Triple-A in 2019 but has not shined in the league, slashing .273/.360/.291 in 450 career Triple-A games. He will turn 30 in November and has less than a year of MLB service time.
Therefore, Wall could continue to hunt for another minor league contract with another MLB organization. However, exploring options overseas could present some better opportunities for Wall.
