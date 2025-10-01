Padres' Joe Musgrove Suffers Setback in Recovery Ahead of Postseason
San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove hasn't thrown a pitch this season as he recovers from an offseason Tommy John surgery, and recently reported a minor setback in his recovery process.
Musgrove reported a "tendonitis-type feeling" in his arm which has slowed down his throwing progression for the moment, but according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, he still wants to ramp-up in the near future.
“I’m always going to be shooting for that until they tell me it’s out of reach,” Musgrove said of returning in the postseason.
Padres newly-acquired outfielder Ramon Laureano is also looking to battle back from an injury after a hairline fracture suffered with just three games to go in the regular season is now the reason for him being in a splint. When asked if he has hope to make an October return, he gave an honest answer.
“I have delusional hope, yes,” Laureano said.
Musgrove was informed of this comedic Laureano statement and although in a much different stage of his injury process, agreed with his new teammate.
“Yeah,” he said. “That’s all you can have right now.”
Although not a delusional statement, Musgrove spoke during spring training on wanting to get back to his team by October. Any recovery from Tommy John is a lengthy process, but the 12-month window from the right-hander was certainly on the faster side of the typical 12-15 month recovery timeline, especially in terms of getting back for postseason baseball.
He confirmed this was still his plan in July when asked about if the postseason is still in his sights.
“Mentally,”Musgrove said. “I’m trying not to be so committed to, like, ‘Oh, I feel great. I’m gonna be back early,’. Because there are a lot of things that could go wrong between now and then. But I feel like I’m working with the intent and the mindset of pushing a little bit. If I want to pitch this year, there’s not many more setbacks or time off I can afford to miss. So that’s in the back of my mind.”
Whether he is ready to return or not, the Padres have to advance past the Wild Card round against a formidable Cubs team, and will get a chance to even the series on Wednesday.
