Padres Manager Reveals Confidence Level in Michael King as Playoffs Near
Starter Michael King gave up eight runs in three innings against the New York Mets on Tuesday, though San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt is steadfast in his belief that the right-hander will come through.
On Sunday against the White Sox, King bounced back and delivered a gem along the lines of his early season performances. He pitched five shutout innings, with four walks and four strikeouts.
He did leave the bases loaded for Adrian Morejon when he left the game, but the reliever bailed King out in the end.
While his start against the Mets certainly raised concerns among viewers, and King is far from the pitcher he was earlier in the season, Shildt still believes King will deliver in the playoffs.
“I’m confident in Michael going forward,” Shildt said after Sunday’s game, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“It’s a matter of competing and allowing him to work through some things. To his credit, he (showed) some intestinal fortitude to get through the first and the second with some jams and keep them clean. And then hit his stride.
"Those guys, they need to get those touches and to get on the mound, get those touches. And you could tell he was starting to feel good about what he was doing and repeating everything he was doing.”
As for King, he felt optimistic about his quality outing against the Sox, though there are still things he is working on.
"Felt good,” King said. “Still, the timing of my mechanics are a little weird. But definitely a much better step than my last one. So I was happy, and I owe Morejón a lot of love.
“The third, fourth, fifth inning were probably the best ones. Got into the rhythm of the game. Still, at times I would lose it a little bit mechanically. So I just gotta hone in on that and be ready to go.”
When healthy earlier in the season, King was pitching lights out, getting outs at a high clip with good stuff and solid command.
He is set to become a free agent over the winter, though he still has October to get through before thinking about the offseason.
