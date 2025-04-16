Padres Key Reliever Taking Step Toward Return to Join Lights Out Bullpen
The San Diego Padres are inching closer to the return of relief pitcher Bryan Hoeing. The right-hander has been on the injured list with shoulder tightness to open the 2025 season.
Hoeing, who the Padres placed on the IL before Opening Day, is threw a bullpen session on Tuesday against MLB hitters, per Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Hoeing will now return to Arizona to participate in live batting practice sessions before beginning a minor league rehab assignment.
Right-handed reliever Sean Reynolds already went through the same process as Hoeing last week. Similarly to Hoeing, the Padres placed Reynolds on the IL before Opening Day with a right foot stress reaction
The Padres are taking Hoeing’s recovery slow because he will be a critical piece of the pitching staff later in the season.
Hoeing pitched 10.1 innings during spring training, where he logged a 1.69 ERA. He spent the majority of the spring dealing with the injury, which led to the Padres keeping Hoeing off the mound and having him only play catch.
San Diego acquired Hoeing and reliever Tanner Scott at last year's trade deadline in a deal with the Miami Marlins. In exchange for the pair of pitchers, the Padres traded right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur, second baseman Jay Beshears, left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, and third baseman Graham Pauley.
After joining the Padres, Hoeing quickly proved his value. He accrued a 1.52 ERA and threw 18 strikeouts in just as many games in the second half of the season.
Hoeing has primarily been a reliever but has made 10 starts throughout his three-season career. The 28-year-old was initially in the running for the fifth spot in the Padres’ starting rotation but his injuries prevented that possibility from happening.
When he is healthy, Hoeing will return to the Padres’ bullpen.
San Diego’s bullpen currently holds the best ERA (1.46) in MLB, and as a whole, the Padres own the best record in baseball (14-4). Using relievers Adrien Morejon, Jeremiah Estrada, Jason Adam, and Robert Suarez in that order has helped San Diego win close, one-run road games against the Chicago Cubs and Athletics.
Things are looking up for the Padres as they seek redemption from a disappointing elimination from the NL Division Series last season. And Hoeing’s return will further reinforce San Diego’s dominant bullpen.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.