Padres Lineup vs Dodgers: Ryan O’Hearn Out, Xander Bogaerts Hitting Cleanup
The San Diego Padres kick off a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
The Padres are the hottest team in baseball and have won their last five games. Meanwhile, the defending champions have lost their last four and were swept by the Los Angeles Angels.
Now, the two NL West teams will clash over the weekend with the Padres sitting alone in first place of the division. The Dodgers trail the Friars by one game, and the results of this series will surely have an impact on the rest of the season.
Right-hander Michael King was originally scheduled to start Friday's series opener; however, the Padres placed their ace on the 15-day injured list in a brutal twist on Thursday. King will not be available for either series against the Dodgers this month.
Instead, the Padres have named Wandy Peralta as the starting pitcher for Friday's game. Peralta is sporting a 3.13 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 54.2 innings pitched this season. He will likely serve as an opener for the Padres.
Opposite Peralta is Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who is sporting a 3.14 ERA this season with 46 strikeouts across 71.2 innings of work. The southpaw has allowed just one earned run over his last 12 innings.
Ryan O'Hearn is not in the Padres lineup as Luis Arraez is playing at first base for the series opener in LA. Additionally, Jose Iglesias will be the team's designated hitter and Xander Bogaerts will hit cleanup Friday night.
Padres Starting Lineup
- Fernando Tatis Jr., RF
- Luis Arraez, 1B
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Xander Bogaerts, SS
- Jackson Merrill, CF
- Ramon Laureano, LF
- Jose Iglesias, DH
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Freddy Fermin, C
How to Watch Padres vs Dodgers on Friday
First pitch for Padres vs. Dodgers on Friday, August 15 is 7:10 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV.
