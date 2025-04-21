Padres Lineup vs. Tigers: Luis Arraez Out One Day After Scary Collision
San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez is not in Monday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers, a day after he was a part of a scary collision at Daikin Park. Oscar Gonzalez will be the Padres' designated hitter and Tirso Ornelas will get his first Major League start at left field.
Here's the full Padres lineup for Monday's game against Tigers right-hander Keider Montero:
- Fernando Tatis, RF
- Gavin Sheets, 1B
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Xander Bogaerts, SS
- Tirso Ornelas, LF
- Oscar Gonzalez, DH
- Jose Iglesias, 2B
- Tyler Wade, CF
- Martin Maldonado, C
Arraez stayed in Houston Sunday night, and was placed on the injured list Monday. However, he was reportedly in good spirits when he returned to the clubhouse Sunday night.
The first baseman took to social media to provide an update on his condition late Sunday night following his release from the hospital.
"Dear fans and everyone who was concerned about me, as you saw," said Arraez, "I had to leave tonight’s game on a stretcher after a collision during a play. I was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital, where I underwent the necessary medical tests."
"Thankfully, there is nothing to worry about," Arraez added. "I’m currently resting and plan to rejoin the team this Monday. I truly appreciate all your prayers and kind messages. I want to thank the medical and paramedic staff of both the Padres and the Astros, as well as those who took care of me at the hospital. Most importantly, I thank God for His protection—I’m doing well now."
The Padres are half a game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, but look to create more separation between themselves and the defending champions with a win over the Tigers on Monday.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.