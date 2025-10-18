Padres Linked to All-Star Starting Pitcher in Potential Offseason Trade
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter named starting pitching as the San Diego Padres' biggest need during the offseason, and believes they could acquire starter Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins to patch the hole.
The Padres traded a significant amount of their starting pitching depth at the trade deadline during the regular season, and don't have the means to fill the holes to be left in their rotation by their free agency departures.
"The Padres have two major holes to fill in the rotation with Dylan Cease and Michael King set to be two of the top starters on the free-agent market this offseason, and limited in-house candidates to fill the void," Reuter wrote.
"Nick Pivetta, Yu Darvish, Randy Vasquez and a healthy Joe Musgrove still have the potential to be a solid staff, and AJ Preller might prefer to wheel and deal on the trade market as opposed to overpaying for a top arm in free agency."
More news: Padres' AJ Preller Provides Luis Campusano Update Heading Into Offseason
The Padres also fielded Nestor Cortes towards the end of the season, but he is out of contract and will also miss the entire 2026 season recovering from injury.
Ryan was one of the Twins' biggest trade pieces at the deadline, however they didn't pull the trigger on a trade involving the right-hander despite unloading 10 players off of their major league roster.
The right-hander had a fantastic 2025 season, posting a 3.42 ERA through 31 appearances. He struck out 194 batters through 171 innings, and made his way to his first All-Star Game.
More news: Padres' Ethan Salas Should Be Healthy By Spring Training, Says AJ Preller
If the Padres were to acquire Ryan, they would have him for the next two seasons, as he is arbitration eligible through 2027. The Padres don't have the same quality of prospects they did at the trade deadline, however could definitely make a deal with the Twins with what they have left.
Even with the addition of Ryan, though, the Padres would need to address another hole, or two, within their rotation. Darvish's future is in question, as the39-year-old doesn't yet know if he is going to return in 2026.
Reports came out earlier this season that he may not see the end of his contract with the Padres.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.