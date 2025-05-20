Padres Linked to Former Dodgers $60 Million All-Star After Shocking Move
The weekend series against the Seattle Mariners exposed a weak spot for the San Diego Padres: Left field.
As Fernando Tatis Jr. holds down right field and Jackson Merrill returns to center field, left field still has some question marks around it.
The Padres’ left fielders combine for a .517 OPS, which is the fourth-worst in MLB. And the offensive struggle was glaring in the series against the Mariners, as the Padres scored just three runs the entire weekend.
The Athletic’s Dennis Lin suggested recently-released left fielder Chris Taylor as a potential solution for the Padres' left field issues. The two-time World Series champion boasts a career .987 fielding percentage at left field and was an All-Star earlier in his career.
Taylor’s defense would certainly be a good fit for the Padres’ outfield. However, Taylor’s offensive numbers are concerning.
Taylor, who will turn 35 in August, has progressively worsened at the plate since his walk-off home run against the St. Louis Cardinals to win the National League Wild Card game in 2021.
This season, Taylor has slashed .200/.200/.257 and struck out 13 times across 35 plate appearances. In his last 15 games with the Dodgers, Taylor’s numbers decreased to a .167/.167/.250 slash line.
The Dodgers ultimately decided to release their longest-tenured position player on May 18, four days after designating veteran catcher Austin Barnes for assignment.
The Dodgers owe Taylor $13.4 million from a four-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2022.
For the meantime, San Diego tested out three different left fielders throughout their recent series: Jason Heyward, Gavin Sheets and Brandon Lockridge.
The Dodgers also released Heyward in August last season before the five-time NL Gold Glove winner signed with the Padres this offseason. Other than his .177 batting average, Heyward has a higher on base percentage (.227), OPS (.505) and slugging percentage (.278) than Taylor.
Sheets primarily serves as San Diego’s designated hitter but also made appearances in left field and first base against Seattle. While playing first base on Saturday, Sheets’ solo homer gave the Padres their only run of the game..
Sheets, who the Padres signed to a minor league deal in February, leads the trio of left fielders with a .281/.333/.467 slash line. San Diego manager Mike Shildt did not rule out the possibility of Sheets making more appearances in left field.
With the trade deadline approaching in a few months, the Padres may still look to acquire a left field upgrade. For now, though, Taylor could be a cheap free agent option with plenty of experience.
