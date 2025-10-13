5 Candidates to Replace Mike Shildt as Padres' Manager
Mike Shildt's surprise retirement announcement Monday created another managerial vacancy in an offseason already full of them. Not only must the Padres find a replacement for Shildt — the most successful manager in franchise history by winning percentage — they must compete with eight other teams to find their most qualified bench boss.
More news: MLB Punishes Padres’ Xander Bogaerts for Actions Toward Umpires in Wild Card Game 3
The Angels, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, and Baltimore Orioles are all in the market for a new manager.
Rob Thomson is not a candidate to leave Philadelphia, as the Phillies reportedly made the decision to retain their veteran manager on Monday. That still leaves Padres general manager AJ Preller with plenty of choices to fill Shildt's shoes.
Preller is expected to meet with the media at 10 a.m. Tuesday. He's unlikely to have settled on a replacement by then; in the meantime, here are five names to keep an eye on.
More news: Padres Infielder Suspended by MLB for Actions Toward Umpires After Wild Card Game 3
1. Ryan Flaherty
Flaherty, 39, was Craig Counsell's bench coach with the Chicago Cubs the last two years. A finalist for the job that ultimately went to Shildt in 2023, Flaherty was briefly the Padres' acting manager in 2022 when Bob Melvin was sidelined by surgery and bench coach Ryan Christenson was in COVID-19 protocol. If the Padres go with a first-time manager, Flaherty might offer the best blend of experience and a familiar, relatable voice.
2. Brandon Hyde
The 2023 American League Manager of the Year took the fall for the Baltimore Orioles' stumble when he was fired 43 games into the 2025 season. A California native, Hyde has never managed or coached in his home state, but figures to be one of the hottest names on the market this offseason.
3. Brian Esposito
The Padres' current bench coach, Esposito would offer continuity after previously serving as the team's catching coach and managing Single-A Fort Wayne for one season (2022). The 46-year-old has managerial experience at the Triple-A level with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and as a fill-in in for Shildt (who was ejected five times in 2025).
4. A.J. Ellis
Ellis played his final season with the Padres in 2018 and jumped into a special assistant role thereafter. Pegged as a future manager during his playing career as a catcher with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, the 44-year-old is already familiar with the Padres' major- and minor-league player personnel.
5. Scott Servais
Currently a Padres special assistant in baseball operations and player development, Servais managed the Seattle Mariners from 2017-24, going 680-642. Servais, 58, would offer a similar level of familiarity with the organization as Ellis but more experience in the manager's chair.
Honorable mentions
Bruce Bochy isn't coming back to manage the Texas Rangers in 2026, and the Giants have already shot down rumors of a San Francisco reunion. That likely diminishes the chances of a San Diego reunion, even though Bochy began his managerial career with the Padres in 1995.
Phil Nevin was a fan favorite in San Diego, has managerial experience with the Angels (2022-23), and still resides in Southern California. His teams went 119-149, however, and the Padres might prefer a familiar voice considering Shildt's success.
Ruben Niebla, the Padres' pitching coach the last four seasons, has never managed at any level but should have earned at least an interview — if he's interested in the job.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.