Padres Tabbed as Top Landing Spot for 56-Homer Slugger in Free Agency
The San Diego Padres have a huge offseason ahead of them.
After disappointingly bowing out in the Wild Card round versus the Chicago Cubs, the Friars have several significant personnel decision to make — not to mention hiring a new manager in the wake of Mike Shildt unexpectedly retiring.
The Padres face the possibility of losing Michael King, Dylan Cease, Nestor Cortes, Ryan O'Hearn, Robert Suarez and Luis Arraez on the open market.
Some within the organization's universe believes that there's enough pitching to bandaid over the possible losses of King and/or Cease. Arraez is a polarizing player without much in the way of pop. Suarez likely will leave with Mason Miller and Adrian Morejon still in San Diego.
One name that could be of interest to add some much-needed power from the left side is Kyle Schwarber. The Philadelphia Phillies DH is set to cash in after having a monstrous 56-homer season (which included 132 runs batted in and a .928 OPS).
Bleacher Report writer Joel Reuter believes that the Padres will be a major factor in the Schwarber sweepstakes. Gavin Sheets, the team's projected DH as of right now, fell off considerably in the second half of the season.
He hit only five homers in the second half after clubbing 14 homers the first half of the year. Additionally, after the All-Star break, Sheets's batting average fell nearly 40 points.
"That dip in performance might be reason enough for the Padres to explore other options at the DH spot, and his projected $4.3 million arbitration salary could make him a non-tender candidate this winter.
"Replacing Dylan Cease and Michael King in the starting rotation will be their No. 1 priority, but Schwarber could be an impact way to replace departing veterans Luis Arraez and Ryan O'Hearn."
There's no doubt Schwarber would be a perfect fit in San Diego. The Padres have notoriously been struggling to score runs in the postseason. A very righty-heavy lineup would benefit balance-wise from a guy hitting with substantial power from the left side.
Staggering Schwarber, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and Manny Machado in a way where you have the left-handed/right-handed hitters alternating would be a major benefit when facing teams hoping to load up on the Padres with elite right-handed relievers.
Additionally, adding a guy that's averaged over 40 homers and 100 RBIs in each of the last four seasons would be a major benefit in trying to chase down the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West.
