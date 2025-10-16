Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Real Reason He Suddenly Retired
The San Diego Padres are dealing with the shocking departure of manager Mike Shildt after he announced his retirement on Monday, but the now former skipper pulled back the curtain and revealed what was happening to him personally this past season.
Shildt spoke via a phone interview with The Athletic's Dennis Lin about the personal struggles he faced, and the toll that the job was taking on the skipper. It included poor sleep, chest pains, hair loss, and even death threats.
More news: Padres Have ‘No Shot’ at Winning NL West Over Dodgers Next Season, Says Insider
“I can tell you I was sick a lot," Shildt said. "I just wasn’t feeling good. I was run down. And I wasn’t sleeping. And it’s nobody’s fault. It’s just day-to-day stress. But, you know, just unhealthy, man, and sometimes you’ve just got to take care of you, you know?”
Shildt is doing what is best for him and his wellbeing, but knows that the talent he is leaving behind doesn't just stop on the diamond. The surrounding members of the organization that make the Friars what they are will also be left to find a new manager.
“I’m walking away from a great situation. I mean, nothing’s perfect. It’s not perfect, but I had a general manager who’s passionate and cares and wants to win, and I can’t ask for much more than that. I had a great pitching coach and a great hitting coach and a very strong staff and support staff. And most importantly, I had a great group of guys, a great group of players that are very talented," he said.
“I had to look myself in the mirror and ask myself if I was really ready to go through that again, and what it takes to do 90 wins and the playoffs,” Shildt added. “And I couldn’t answer that with a yes.”
More news: Mike Shildt Suddenly Retires, 5 Replacement Ideas, Why Did Shildt Leave?
Shildt had a successful two seasons in San Diego, going 181-141, but unfortunately noted that there was one regret he had during his tenure in San Diego.
"My only regret is that I wasn’t able to help fulfill the vision of Mr. (Peter) Seidler and A.J. [Preller] and this organization’s passionate fan base to win a World Series."
The Friars will now search for the next manager of their ballclub and do whatever they can to bring Seidler's vision to fruition.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.