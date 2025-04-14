Padres Lose Jackson Merrill's Replacement to Injury as Depth Gets Tested Even More
There's not much going wrong for the San Diego Padres right now, as they're 13-3 and an incredible 10-0 at home this season.
However, injuries have already taken a toll on the roster, as Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, and Yu Darvish are among the Padres All-Stars on the injured list.
In Sunday's historic 6-0 win, the Padres lost yet another player to injury.
Merrill's replacement in center field, Brandon Lockridge, left the game in the seventh inning after trying to beat out a double play. The Padres called it a low-grade hamstring strain, and an ultrasound revealed inflammation but no serious muscle damage, per Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“Right when I made contact with the base, I felt like a kind of a sharp shoot down my hip,” Lockridge said after the game. “I got it checked out by the doctor already and doesn’t seem to be severe. … I know that if I babied it, I could have maybe stayed out there, but I know having this in the past, if I’ve tried to bust it again, it probably makes it much worse.”
Lockridge did call the results of the ultrasound "very good" while providing an update on his status.
“Figures to be day-to-day and kind of see how it feels tomorrow when some of the adrenaline and a night of sleep passes," Lockridge said Sunday.
Lockridge has been the everyday center fielder since Merrill went on the injured list. Across 13 games, he's slashing .194/.265/.258 with two doubles, one RBI, and three stolen bases.
There should be an update on his status in the coming hours ahead of Monday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.