Padres Reliever Discusses Surprise Injured List Move
As the regular season winds down, the San Diego Padres made a surprise addition to the 15-day injured list, announcing Friday that reliever David Morgan would be out with right shoulder inflammation.
Morgan's IL stint was retroactive to Tuesday, meaning the earliest the 25-year-old can return to action will be Sept. 24. The MLB regular season ends Sept. 28, with the first Wild Card matchups slated for Sept. 30.
The righty said Friday that he intends to return to the mound this season, and that the IL stint was a proactive one.
"I think I could throw through it, but with where we're at in the season, [I'm] just trying to make sure I'm good close to the back end of the season," Morgan told reporters.
Morgan has impressed over the course of his rookie season, with a 2.80 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 total innings pitched. He's also been getting used to the grueling nature of the long summer in the big leagues.
"The strength and all the testing has been positive," Padres manager Mike Shildt said. "But it is the longest he's gone in his professional career and clearly pitching at the highest level and pitching well."
Morgan last saw action on Sunday against the Rockies, putting together a clean eighth inning, tossing only 16 pitches and striking out two batters. The next few days were quiet for Morgan, and the Padres decided an IL stint would be necessary for the rookie.
"We just looked at it. We went a couple days to stay away from him, but after a while, you can only stay away from guys so much," Shildt said. "And so we said, OK, let's backdate it three days, take the 15 (days) and then get a reset ... and get it built back up to be able to compete."
Sitting 2.5 games back in the NL West, the Padres have a chance — with a little help from any upcoming Dodgers opponent — at winning the division. Regardless, with a four-game cushion in the NL Wild Card, the Padres — and hopefully Morgan — are likely bound for the postseason.
"Big picture in mind," Morgan said. "Obviously, these games are important, but a big picture in mind for me and the postseason."
