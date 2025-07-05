Padres Make Decision on Yu Darvish Starting on Sunday
In this story:
San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish will not be making his season debut on Sunday, per Padres' insider AJ Cassavell.
The veteran threw a bullpen session on Saturday, ruling out a Sunday start, but manager Mike Shildt did say that Darvish is "very close" to a return.
Also per Cassavell, it's reasonable to think that Darvish's debut will be at some point this week, specifically during a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
This story will be updated...
Published