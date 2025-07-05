Inside The Padres

Padres Make Decision on Yu Darvish Starting on Sunday

Gabe Smallson

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish will not be making his season debut on Sunday, per Padres' insider AJ Cassavell.

The veteran threw a bullpen session on Saturday, ruling out a Sunday start, but manager Mike Shildt did say that Darvish is "very close" to a return.

Also per Cassavell, it's reasonable to think that Darvish's debut will be at some point this week, specifically during a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This story will be updated...

Published
