Padres Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game vs. Rays
The San Diego Padres made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday.
The Friars selected the contract of right-hander David Morgan and placed right-hander Logan Gillaspie on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The Padres also transferred right-hander Bryan Hoeing to the 60-day IL.
Gillaspie exited Saturday's 4-1 loss because of the injury, so the roster move comes as no surprise. Hoeing is dealing with a right shoulder strain and it was always expected that he would start the season late.
However, Hoeing's injury is evidently serious given his transfer to the 60-day IL. The long man in the Padres bullpen posted a 1.52 ERA in 18 games once he joined the team at the trade deadline.
While it's not ideal for Hoeing to miss the start of the season, the Padres want him for October.
“We want him for the long haul,” president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said this spring.
Thankfully, the Padres have plenty of depth to pitch in relief. Morgan has the chance to make his Major League debut with the Padres. In the Texas League this season, Morgan has a 3.12 ERA with 19 strikeouts and just one walk across 8.2 innings pitched.
Morgan was spotted in the clubhouse Sunday, an indication that a roster move was imminent.
The Padres lost their third straight game Saturday, 4-1, to the Tampa Bay Rays. It marked the first time this season the San Diego squad lost three straight, but it's not for lack of pitching depth.
The lineup has continued to struggle, but the Padres look to escape the offensive funk Sunday afternoon.
