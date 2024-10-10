Padres Make Insane Postseason History With Game 3 Win Over Dodgers
The National League Divisional Series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers has been one for the ages.
While the Padres came up short in the first game, losing to the Dodgers 7-5, they returned with a vengeance in Game 2, winning 10-2.
However, it was Game 3 where the Padres made history.
After the Dodgers scored a run in the first inning, a home run from right fielder Mookie Betts, San Diego once again came in big, scoring six in the second inning, including a home run from Fernando Tatís Jr.
“Man, when I hit it, I don’t know, I just blacked out, started screaming at my dugout,” Tatís said. “Just the energy through the roof.”
“I think I’ve seen him enough to know he shines when he needs to,” third baseman Manny Machado said, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “And what he’s doing at the plate right now, it’s been unbelievable. … He doesn’t shy away from the moment, and he rises above it.”
That being said, Los Angeles didn't just go away this time. The Dodgers responded with a grand slam from left fielder Teoscar Hernández, which brought in Betts, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, and center fielder Andy Pages.
Despite the attempt at a comeback, the Padres were able to hold onto the lead, winning the third game 6-5.
According to OptaSTATS, this makes San Diego the first team in Major League Baseball history to give up a grand slam, only score in one inning, and not score after the second inning and still win the game.
Now, the Padres are leading the series 2-1, and things are actually looking in their favor. The Dodgers are going to be dependent on their bullpen in Game 4, meaning that they are starting with relief pitcher Ryan Brasier.
Additionally, Los Angeles will be down first baseman Freddie Freeman, an eight-time All-Star and former National League MVP who boasted a .282 batting average this season with 22 home runs. Still, the Dodgers have plenty of threats, including Betts and Ohtani.
Meanwhile, the Padres will be looking to continue with their momentum and clinch the NLDS. They'll be starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who boasted a 14-11 win-loss record this season and led the league in games started. Across 33 games, Cease maintained a 3.47 ERA with 224 strikeouts.
If the Padres win, they'll face the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series after they shockingly knocked out the Philadelphia Phillies.
