Padres Make Massive Michael King Announcement as Return Nears
The San Diego Padres were given a major boost in the National League West race after the organization got a positive update regarding starting pitcher Michael King's status.
According to team insider Dennis Lin, King is set to throw a simulated game on Monday at Petco Park, making his return to pitching since injuring his shoulder.
King got scratched from a game in May after he woke up and felt discomfort in his right shoulder. Out of caution, the Padres scratched him from the game, though he hasn't thrown since then.
He traveled around America seeking opinions on his injured shoulder, but the mystery surrounding his shoulder only grew as the days went on.
