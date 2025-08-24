Padres Make Roster Move as SD Looks to Sweep Dodgers
The San Diego Padres called up infielder Will Wagner from Triple-A El Paso ahead of their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Wagner will fill the empty roster spot left by All-Star Jackson Merrill, who moved to the 10-day injured list ahead of the Padres' 5-1 win on Saturday.
Merrill has been battling a left ankle sprain for more than a week after stumbling out of the batters box against the Dodgers Aug. 15. He didn't feature in the Padres lineup in any of the five games following their last series against the Dodgers before landing on IL.
The Padres acquired Wagner during their active trade deadline, sending catcher Brandon Valenzuela to the Toronto Blue Jays for the infielder.
They assigned him to Triple-A upon his arrival, and he has stayed with El Paso since. With the Chihuahuas, Wagner batted .270 with two home runs and a .738 OPS. He had 17 RBIs in as many games during his time in the Pacific Coast League.
More news: Padres Place Star Outfielder on Injured List Amid Crucial Dodgers Matchup
Wagner will provide some much needed depth to the Padres' infield, as he has played first, second and third base in the majors before. While the Padres are spoiled for options at first, they have only Jose Iglesias as a backup at second and third, so he can provide some value coming off the bench for the time being.
The Padres took their first series win over the Dodgers in Saturday's win, and are looking for their first three-game series sweep over their division rivals since 2021.
The Padres took sole possession of first place in the NL West after Saturday's win, and will look to extend their lead to two games on Sunday. The Dodgers currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, so a win is imperative to keep the Friars at the top of the pack.
More news: Padres' Xander Bogaerts Reveals How He Deals With Losing Bets on Other Sports
Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Padres in Sunday's game, and will look to have a better outing than he did last time out against LA. Pivetta started against the Dodgers June 9, and allowed four runs on eight hits in four innings.
The final game of the rivalry series begins at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.