Padres Make Roster Move During All-Star Break
The San Diego Padres have made a roster move amid the All-Star Break, optioning catcher Luis Campusano back to Triple-A, and activating Gavin Sheets from the paternity list.
Sheets and his wife Kahla welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter, causing Sheets to miss Sunday's contest for good reason.
The Friars also shuffled their pitching rotation with Dylan Cease now taking the mound Friday, Yu Darvish starting Saturday, and Nick Pivetta getting the nod for Sunday.
Originally, the Padres were slated to have Cease on the mound Friday, with Pivetta taking Saturday and Darvish to round out the weekend against the Washington Nationals in the nation's capital.
Pivetta last pitched on Sunday, July 13 with Darvish's most-recent outing being on Saturday the 12th. The swap makes sense given their schedules and Darvish still ramping back up to a bigger role.
Manager Mike Shildt spoke on Darvish after his second start of the season, and emphasized a consistent schedule for the veteran. The move is likely to keep him closer to what the skipper's vision is for his ramp up.
“It’s very important that Darvish got back on the mound and five days later he is ready to go again,” said Shildt.
As for Campusano, he has registered just 21 at-bats for the Padres and has yet to record a hit — but in Triple-A it is a completely different story.
The 26-year-old catcher is hitting .308 with an OPS of 1.014 in El Paso across 57 games. During this time he has hit 14 home runs and brought in 48 RBIs.
Campusano was once ranked the No. 3 prospect for San Diego ahead of the 2022 campaign. Although his role has mostly been on an as-needed basis, that's not to say that he has the workings of one day taking on more responsibility and putting his raw power to better use.
