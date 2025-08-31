Padres Make Roster Move, Recall Struggling Pitcher vs. Twins Sunday
Kyle Hart joined the San Diego Padres late in spring training, fresh off a successful season in Korea Baseball Organization where he was awarded the Cy Young equivalent overseas.
Hart carried that momentum into his performance at spring camp with the Friars and was named a starter in the rotation. However, the left-handed was demoted after a few poor performances and has spent the majority of the season in and out of the big leagues.
Now, Hart will get his next chance to shine in MLB as the Padres called him up from Triple-A El Paso. Additionally, San Diego optioned right-handed pitcher Alek Jacob to the minors.
Hart will likely serve as a bulk innings guy since the Padres announced David Morgan will be the team's opener for Sunday's series finale. The left-hander has piggybacked an opener before.
This story will be updated....