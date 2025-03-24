Padres Manager Mike Shildt Reveals Plan for First Pitching Rotation of 2025
The San Diego Padres are facing so much uncertainty mere days before the 2025 season begins.
There are a few more questions to be answered at this point in spring, but manager Mike Shildt provided some clarity regarding the starting pitching rotation.
More news: Padres Starter Reacts to Final Cactus League Outing, Remains in Competition for Rotation Spot
There have been unfortunate pitching injuries that made the race for the last spot in the pitching rotation a two-spot race among three talented pitchers, but this is just another major decision for Shildt's growing list.
The three locks for the rotation are Michael King (Opening Day starter), Dylan Cease, and Nick Pivetta. Those on the outskirts are newly-acquired southpaw Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek, and Randy Vásquez.
Per Padres insider AJ Cassavell, there is an update from Shildt on what that rotation will look like to start the year, despite two slots still to be decided.
Due to Pivetta taking more time this week to pitch in a minor league contest, he will start the fourth game of the regular season. Games 3 and 5 are still up in the air.
Kolek made 42 appearances in relief for San Diego last season with an ERA of 5.21. Vasquez has the edge between the two as he logged 20 starts for the Friars last season going 4-7 with a 4.87 ERA.
More news: Padres Add Cy Young Winner, San Diego Legend to Organization
Hart provides an interesting case as he certainly has the resume from last season in Korea Baseball Organization to give him a fighting chance.
Last season Hart went 13-3 with an ERA of 2.69 over 26 starts. This was enough for him to win the KBO's equivalent of the Cy Young award.
His 157 innings were also a major bright spot as the Padres may want to lean into an option that has more demonstrated health while two of their rotational pieces return from injury.
Once the questions for the rotation are addressed for the beginning of the season, the uncertainty may return when veteran ace Yu Darvish and supposed rotational candidate Matt Waldron get back from their spring injuries.
More news: Who Will Replace $108 Million Ace in Padres Rotation Following Unfortunate Setback?
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.