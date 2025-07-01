Padres Manager Provides Incredible Update on Yu Darvish
From being the presumed Opening Day starter for the San Diego Padres, to being in danger of not making a start before the All-Star break, it has been a tumultuous season for Yu Darvish.
The 38-year-old right hander has been shelved since the end of March with right elbow inflammation, and was moved to the 60-day injured list earlier this month.
Padres manager Mike Shildt recently gave a positive update on Darvish on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.
"Getting back to a point where... he is able to take those next steps, those hurdles haven't been able to be jumped over since recently," said the skipper.
"He's looking to throw another sim[ulated] game (Tuesday)," added Shildt. "He comes out of that good, he is definitely getting closer to joining us."
The news about Darvish getting closer to a potential return is certainly promising, especially with Michael King also having missed significant time and an uncertain return, but there is still a ways to go until the veteran is back in the rotation.
Shildt also spoke via Medium.com's FriarWire, the official blog of the San Diego Padres, about what the next steps look like for Darvish.
“Darvish is throwing Tuesday in a simulated game at Lake Elsinore,” said Shildt. “I think he’d like to take the next step. He threw 51 pitches over three innings last time. If he’s progressing like we expect to get back to us, we’re looking in the four innings, 60ish pitches area. That’s one of the reasons he’s pitching in a controlled environment to be able to do that as opposed to an actual game where you never know exactly what might happen.”
As the supposed return of Darvish gets closer, the anticipation continues to grow.
Darvish's last time on the mound for the Padres featured a 3.31 ERA, down from the season prior, and a 3.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio, up from the season before.
