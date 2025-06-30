Padres Linked to $65 Million All-Star, Silver Slugger to Bolster Lineup in Trade
If the MLB playoffs started today, the San Diego Padres would have the final spot in the National League Wild Card.
More news: Padres' Top Trade Target Has 25 Percent Chance of Being Dealt, Says Insider
With injuries cropping up in the rotation, coupled with inconsistency throughout the lineup, those in San Diego are eagerly awaiting possible action from AJ Preller and the front office as the Padres continue their quest in baseball's best division.
Several rumors have been flying as possible fits for the roster. One of the more recent names comes in the form of Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently put together a list of the names most likely to be moved. Team fits as well as a percentage chance as to a possible move were also included. In the case of Ozuna, the duo gives him a 25 percent chance of moving. Atlanta is floundering right now in a tough NL East, and there's little likelihood the Braves could turn things around.
"Ozuna is a stone-cold DH, playing two games in the field in 2023 as his last regular-season experience defensively," the ESPN staff writes. "Ozuna is also in a contract year, but his power numbers are down a notch from his standout .302 average and 39-homer performance last season. His on-base percentage remains among the highest of potential trade candidates. If anyone is moving from Atlanta, he's the likeliest candidate, with free agency beckoning."
Along with San Diego, the likes of the Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox were specifically listed as potential teams interested in Ozuna.
The 34-year-old is what many would consider to be a professional hitter. It's his best aspect as a professional player. San Diego most likely would utilize him fully as a DH — though he could play the outfield in a pinch. He hits the ball extremely hard, and all of his advanced analytics profile a top-shelf hitter despite the .247 batting average.
Ozuna undoubtedly would be a major upgrade for a Padres team in need of some juice. At the very least, he'd bring some energy to a team that's seemingly in a bit of a funk.
Ozuna will be a free agent at the end of this season.
More news: Padres Named 'Best Fit' for $50 Million Cy Young Winner in Potential Blockbuster Trade
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.