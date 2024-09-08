Padres' Michael King Hypes Up Manny Machado After Strong Performance: 'He Changes Games'
While much of the focus of the San Diego Padres 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants was the potential loss of star rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill, a more joyous moment took place.
Third baseman Manny Machado helped begin the Padres' lead with a home run in the first inning. It was later followed by another homer in the eighth.
This was his 163rd as a Padre and the final one needed to tie the franchise record set by Nate Colbert during his run with the team from 1969-1974.
“It’s a special accomplishment,” Machado said, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “Obviously, it’s an honor to be a part of it. … This is what I wanted — do it in front of the home crowd. They deserve it, and to just do it at home, it just makes it that much more special.”
While hitting the 163rd home run was a nice accomplishment, Machado knew that he needed to do it for his team.
“We knew a couple guys are down in the bullpen,” Machado said, referring to Robert Suarez, Tanner Scott, and Jason Adam. “So we needed to put some runs on the board."
Still, pitcher Michael King says this is just standard for the six-time All-Star.
“I mean, he’s Manny Machado, so, like all of it’s very much expected,” King said. “… It’s been a joy to pitch in front of and then watch him hit. He changes games, and it’s showing.”
King also had an excellent outing in that game, allowing only one run in six innings with eight strike outs. This marked his 12th win of the season.
Now, the Padres have moved past the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top Wild Card Spot, putting San Diego four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Machado has proven to be an integral part of the Padres roster for the sixth year in a row. He has maintained a .274 batting average this season with 69 runs, 25 home runs, and 89 RBI.
In his entire career with the Padres, Machado has recorded a .275 batting average with 461 runs, 163 home runs, 520 RBI, and 44 stolen bases. He was also named to the All-MLB First Team twice with San Diego and took home the Silver Slugger Award in 2020.
