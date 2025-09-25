Padres’ Mike Shildt Provides Update on Fernando Tatis' Continued Absence
Fernando Tatis Jr. missed his third consecutive game Wednesday with an undisclosed illness, but it appears the right fielder will return sooner rather than later.
Shildt told reporters (including Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune) that Tatis was “definitely better” on Wednesday, and indicated he could return Friday for the start of the Padres' season-ending series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
More news: Former Padres Pitcher Passes Away
“Today was, let’s make sure it’s behind you,” Shildt said, via Acee. “Not going to be in there. Just continue to rest. Take the day off tomorrow, be ready to go Friday.”
Tatis, 26, is a three-time All-Star. He's slashing .267/.367/.438 (122 OPS+) in 152 games. That stat line, combined with his stellar defense in right field, has allowed Tatis to put together 5.6 bWAR (5.7 fWAR), making him a top-10 player in the National League this season.
Shildt told Foul Territory on Thursday that he expects Tatis to pick up where he left off upon his return.
"He's run down. He's been posting every day all season, getting after it," Shildt said of Tatis. "This guy plays really aggressively ... it might have gotten to the point where he got sick and run down.
"He's ultimately fine. He's feeling better today. As far as weight goes, we monitored him pretty closely. I think he's gonna be fine. He's a guy that can lose some weight but put it on pretty quickly. He's really an amazing athlete physically, as we all know ... we expect him to be back (Friday), rock and roll over the weekend and get ready for the playoffs."
More news: Padres' All-Star Addition Gets Brutally Honest on Struggles
It's a good bit of timing on Tatis' part. Ramon Laureano had started the last two games in right field for the Padres, but he won't be an option again until the National League Division Series at the earliest after suffering a fractured finger in his right hand Wednesday.
The Padres have missed Tatis' defense as much as his bat. He has one of the best outfield arms in baseball, posing a deterrent to runners trying to take an extra base.
Now that the Padres have clinched a playoff berth, it makes sense to let Tatis rest up. They began the day Thursday with a mathematical possibility of clinching the National League West title. Even if they managed to catch the Dodgers, the Padres would be locked in to a best-of-three series beginning next Tuesday.
Next week's games will matter more than this week's, and a little patience with Tatis could go a long way.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.