Padres' Mike Shildt Slams Dodgers After Yet Another Fernando Tatis Hit By Pitch
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt was the first one out of the dugout after Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Little plunked All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. for the second time in the series on Thursday night.
The benches cleared after Shildt emerged from the dugout and yelled at Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who came from the third base side and gave the Padres skipper a shove. Both Shildt and Roberts were ejected after the incident.
“Enough is enough,” Shildt said after the game. “Intentional, unintentional, the fact of the matter is, I took exception with it.”
More news: Padres’ Fernando Tatis Has 3-Word Response to Dodgers Hit By Pitch
This was the second time this series Tatis had been hit by a pitch, and one of eight instances of a batter being hit throughout the series. Shohei Ohtani received the final bean ball in the bottom of the ninth, though the situation didn't escalate further. Both teams had been hit four times.
“I think anyone knows there was no intent there,” Roberts said of the pitch from Little. “I didn’t feel good about Tatis — great player, good guy — getting hit. … (Shildt) comes out, and he’s yelling at me and staring me down. That bothers me.”
The Padres won the game by a score of 5-3, though they lost the series three games to one. This was the second meeting between the two teams this season, with two more series to follow after the All-Star break.
Tatis was struck in the hand and underwent X-rays after the game, and while they came back negative, he will undergo further testing Friday. If Tatis is to miss time, the Padres will be without all three of their starting outfielders: Tatis, Jackson Merrill and Jason Heyward.
More news: Padres' Manny Machado Slams Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts in Wild Quote
The Padres have fallen down the NL West standings to third after their blazing 14-3 start to the season, and after three straight series losses to division rivals, are five games back from the division-leading Dodgers. The Padres have seven games before the All-Star break, and will need to enter the Midsummer Classic in a run of good form if they want to remain in the playoff picture.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.