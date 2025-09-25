Padres' Mike Shildt Urging Team to Overtake Dodgers, Win NL West
It's not over until it's over.
And for the Padres, they will keep fighting to win the NL West until they hear the final bell. After cruising to a win Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers — and benefiting from an Arizona Diamondbacks walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers — the Padres were making things extremely interesting with only four games remaining in the regular season.
However, a loss on Wednesday while the Dodgers won may have put things out of reach.
The Padres are 2.5 games behind the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. With a little more help from the Diamondbacks, who the Padres finish the season against, and the Mariners, who host the Dodgers to end the season, the Padres could find themselves at the top of the division standings.
However, Padres manager Mike Shildt will still be strategic with resting some of his regular position players throughout the final games of the season with the postseason, which the Padres clinched Monday, in mind.
“We’re still looking to go compete, because we still have some unfinished business this season,” Shildt told reporters. “We’re going to do it in a manner that is giving guys a break and giving guys an opportunity to get ready as well. So we’ll be in concert of giving guys the right opportunity and the rest and still competing to take down more wins.
“We’re gonna still go. We show up to compete, regardless of who’s on the field. And the good news is, we’re gonna be able to give some guys some opportunities, put guys in a place where they can appropriately get some rest and still stay sharp. But by no mistake, we expect to go beat compete tomorrow. That division title is still on the line. There’s no reason why we should back down now. Let’s go grab it.”
The payoff of a division title — or passing the Cubs — in the Wild Card would be immense, as it would give the Padres home field advantage in the opening best-of-three series. The Padres hold a 49-29 home record this season as opposed to a 38-43 away record.
