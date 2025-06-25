Padres Named Top Landing Spot for Cy Young Winner From NL Rival in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres are linked to potentially the best starting pitcher option at the trade deadline.
If the Atlanta Braves make left-handed starting pitcher Chris Sale available, the Padres are one of four contending teams linked to the reigning National League Cy Young winner, per Yahoo Sports.
In addition to winning the Cy Young award last season, Sale was the NL Comeback Player of the Year. He has continued to carry that momentum with him this season, as he's logged a 2.52 ERA and 114 strikeouts across his first 15 starts of the season.
Sale underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 then struggled with various injuries such as a right rib stress fracture, left finger fracture and left shoulder inflammation. He only made 11 starts with the Boston Red Sox across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
San Diego currently has three starting pitchers on IL, with right-hander Joe Musgrove out for the entire season. Right-handers Michael King and Yu Darvish are both expected to be healthy for the second half of the season.
Even without that trio, the Padres already have a solid rotation whether they choose to add another starter into the mix at the deadline or not. But acquiring Sale could be the boost San Diego needs through the postseason.
The Padres are five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West, and right behind the San Francisco Giants for second place.
Atlanta is not looking like a postseason contender, as they sit 9.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who are in a tight race with the New York Mets for first place in their division.
Although it would be smart for the Braves to start building for a better future, it is still unclear whether the Braves would be willing to trade Sale.
Atlanta’s president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos does not usually give up his players at the deadline. He is known for landing some of the top players in the trade market.
In 2021, he acquired four outfielders at the trade deadline, including then-reigning World Series champion outfielder Joc Pederson and NL Gold Glove outfielder Adam Duvall.
He also traded for outfielders Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler, who became the NLCS MVP and World Series MVP, respectively, in the Braves’ World Series victory that season.
Even though Anthopoulos typically acquires big players at the deadline, the Braves’ current standing might call for him to part ways with Sale.
