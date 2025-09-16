Padres' Nick Pivetta Doesn't Know If He Agrees With Team's Decision
The San Diego Padres recently made a change to their starting pitching rotation that right-hander Nick Pivetta didn't seem completely on board with.
After JP Sears was inserted into the rotation on Friday to give the Friars starters some extra rest ahead of their postseason push, Pivetta was far from opposing the decision, but noted that with the way things are currently, he is itching to get back onto the mound.
More news: What is the Padres' Magic Number to Clinch a Playoff Berth?
“It’s good; it’s fine,” Pivetta said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Obviously, when organizations think about players that way … it’s great and obviously grateful for the break. … But when I’m in my mode — I’m just feeling so good right now — I’m in that headspace where I just want to keep going.”
The right-handed Pivetta has been having the best year of his career in San Diego, boasting a 2.73 ERA across 171.1 innings of work. He has a 13-5 record, a bWAR of 5.4, and an ERA+ of 158, putting him almost 60 percent higher than league average.
With this kind of production, including a 2.47 ERA since the All-Star break, it makes sense why the 32-year-old from Canada would want to keep his current schedule going as it has been proven to work.
“I’ll get my break in the offseason," Pivetta said. "It’s (bleeping) go time. Especially for the city, it’s big.”
More news: Padres' Luis Arraez Provides Injury Update on Head, Return Timeline
The excitement surrounding the Padres has been palpable, even before Opening Day 2025. But with about two weeks to go until the postseason, pitching coach Ruben Niebla wanted his staff to focus on the task at hand.
“I told this group at the beginning of the season: ‘Your season is going to be based around the body of work you have at the end of the year,’” Niebla said.
When it comes to bodies of work, Pivetta is far and away the leader of the pack, but the starting rotation has been electric lately. In the past 10 games, the Padres starters have a 2.89 ERA, which is good for the sixth-lowest average in baseball.
Pivetta seems to know how important the upcoming postseason run will be, and with his recent success on the mound, fans can expect to see the right-hander bringing the same intensity this October.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.