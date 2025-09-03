Padres Notes: All-Star Out for Season, Ex-Padre Castoff Proving San Diego Wrong, More
The San Diego Padres lost, 6-2, to the Baltimore Orioles at Petco Park on Tuesday, taking the series defeat in the process.
The Padres' offense was shut down for the most part other than Luis Arraez, who hit a two-run home run in the third inning.
Starter Yu Darvish gave up three runs in four innings, and ended up taking the loss.
In other news, Padres relief pitcher Jason Adam is out for the rest of the season after rupturing his quad tendon.
He was having a great season — making his first career All-Star appearances — but will now need around six to nine months of recovery.
Luckily, the Padres have a really deep bullpen, which will now be tested.
In other news, former Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is having a career renaissance and is making the Padres regret trading him.
He was dealt back in 2023 as a throwaway in the Juan Soto trade, but with the New York Yankees, Grisham is showing impressive power at the plate while providing consistently great defense.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Officially Place All-Star on Injured List, Ending His Season
Padres' Jason Adam Reacts to Season-Ending Injury
Padres Castoff Making San Diego Regret Trading Him With Dominant Season
Padres Manager Provides Fernando Tatis Jr Injury Update
Manny Machado Gets Testy Regarding Padres' Road Struggles, Home Dominance
