Padres Notes: All-Star Out for Season, Ex-Padre Castoff Proving San Diego Wrong, More

Nelson Espinal

May 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pinch hitter Trent Grisham (12) follows through on a game tying two run home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost, 6-2, to the Baltimore Orioles at Petco Park on Tuesday, taking the series defeat in the process.

The Padres' offense was shut down for the most part other than Luis Arraez, who hit a two-run home run in the third inning.

Starter Yu Darvish gave up three runs in four innings, and ended up taking the loss.

In other news, Padres relief pitcher Jason Adam is out for the rest of the season after rupturing his quad tendon.

He was having a great season — making his first career All-Star appearances — but will now need around six to nine months of recovery.

Luckily, the Padres have a really deep bullpen, which will now be tested.

In other news, former Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is having a career renaissance and is making the Padres regret trading him.

He was dealt back in 2023 as a throwaway in the Juan Soto trade, but with the New York Yankees, Grisham is showing impressive power at the plate while providing consistently great defense.

Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

