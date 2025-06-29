Padres Notes: All-Star Trade Links, Blockbuster Proposal, Regret Juan Soto Deal?
The San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds, 6-4, on Saturday. The Friars improved to 45-37 on the year.
Additionally, the Friars are linked to a big money All-Star that would bolster an already elite rotation. The would-be blockbuster trade would have to ensure that the risk doesn't outweigh the potential reward of a deep October run.
In other trade news, a proposal from a former general manager would send two prospects away in exchange for a Cy Young award winner. Given recent trade history, San Diego should be weary when top prospects are involved in high-profile rental deals.
Speaking of high-profile rental deals, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller spoke on the Juan Soto trade the Padres made with the Washington Nationals. The rental deal still brought positives to the team, but it isn't looked back on in the best light by a majority of the baseball world.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Linked to $45 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal From Ex-GM Sends Top 2 Prospects For Cy Young Winner
Do Padres Regret Juan Soto Trade With Nationals? AJ Preller Answers
Padres Linked to $15.5 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher in Trade From NL Contender
Padres Could Target $40 Million Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline, Says Insider
