Padres Notes: Another Outfielder Placed on Injured List, Unfortunate Jackson Merrill Update
The San Diego Padres fell to the Houston Astros, 3-2, on Saturday as they dropped their second in a row and are now 15-6 on the year.
The Friars also had to place another outfielder on the injured list in veteran Jason Heyward. The move did, however, allow a Triple-A player get his first taste of The Show Saturday.
In more outfielder injury news, Jackson Merrill still isn't close to returning to the team. Manager Mike Shildt provided an update, but didn't provide a timeline.
Merrill, who turned 22 years old Saturday, is diligently working towards recovery, per Shildt. The skipper believes that it wasn't a traumatic event that caused the hamstring tightness, but the All-Star has yet to progress to a consistent jog.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Place Jason Heyward on IL, Recall Outfielder From Triple-A
Jackson Merrill Still Not Close to Returning to Padres, Says Manager Mike Shildt
Padres Named NL West's Top Team Over Dodgers By National Outlet
How Are Jurickson Profar, Tanner Scott and Other Former Padres Doing Thus Far in 2025
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.