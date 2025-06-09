Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Ideas, Unfortunate Michael King Update, Yu Darvish Latest

Gabe Smallson

May 17, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres Yu Darvish (11) watches play during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
May 17, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres Yu Darvish (11) watches play during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres eked out a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers, 1-0, and improved to 37-27 on the year.

The Friars have been linked to multiple All-Stars as the trade deadline gets closer. San Diego is firmly in win-now mode, and a needle mover via a trade could be extremely valuable at this point in time.

Unfortunately, there is a concerning update regarding right-hander Michael King. He has been on the injured list since the end of May and is reportedly in danger of not getting back to the mound anytime soon.

Finally, there is an optimistic update on Yu Darvish. The veteran right-hander still has yet to start his 2025 campaign, but a team insider provided the latest on when fans can once again see him back on the mound.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Linked to $5 Million All-Star Outfielder in Trade Idea

Padres Linked to $42 Million All-Star Outfielder From NL West Rival in Trade Idea

Padres' Michael King May Not Be Back Anytime Soon, Per Latest Update

Padres Insider Provides Optimistic Yu Darvish Update

Padres' Yu Darvish Reveals Which New Pitch He'd Want to Add to Arsenal

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News