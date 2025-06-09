Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Ideas, Unfortunate Michael King Update, Yu Darvish Latest
The San Diego Padres eked out a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers, 1-0, and improved to 37-27 on the year.
The Friars have been linked to multiple All-Stars as the trade deadline gets closer. San Diego is firmly in win-now mode, and a needle mover via a trade could be extremely valuable at this point in time.
Unfortunately, there is a concerning update regarding right-hander Michael King. He has been on the injured list since the end of May and is reportedly in danger of not getting back to the mound anytime soon.
Finally, there is an optimistic update on Yu Darvish. The veteran right-hander still has yet to start his 2025 campaign, but a team insider provided the latest on when fans can once again see him back on the mound.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tweets of the Day:
