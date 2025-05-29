Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Link, Yu Darvish Updates, Bullpen Blows Another One
The San Diego Padres lost to the Miami Marlins, 10-8, in Wednesday's series finale. The Friars fell to 31-23 on the year thanks to a three-run eighth inning from Miami.
Additionally, it is no secret that the Padres are searching for an upgrade at the left field position, but this potential blockbuster trade idea has the Friars making an All-Star caliber addition to the outfield.
The American League team in a rebuilding state has talented assets to send, and if the price is right, could result in the Padres' most glaring weakness being fixed.
Finally, veteran right-hander Yu Darvish has been working all season long to get back onto the mound, but recently suffered an apparent setback during a Triple-A rehab start. Darvish provided the details as to what slowed him down.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Linked to All-Star Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres' Yu Darvish Provides Specifics on Setback That's Delayed His Return
Padres Manager Provides Huge Update on Yu Darvish
3 Padres Reach out to Opposing Player Who Left Game in Tears
