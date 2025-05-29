Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Link, Yu Darvish Updates, Bullpen Blows Another One

Inside The Padres

Apr 16, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Wandy Peralta (58) comes off the field during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Wandy Peralta (58) comes off the field during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost to the Miami Marlins, 10-8, in Wednesday's series finale. The Friars fell to 31-23 on the year thanks to a three-run eighth inning from Miami.

Additionally, it is no secret that the Padres are searching for an upgrade at the left field position, but this potential blockbuster trade idea has the Friars making an All-Star caliber addition to the outfield.

The American League team in a rebuilding state has talented assets to send, and if the price is right, could result in the Padres' most glaring weakness being fixed.

Finally, veteran right-hander Yu Darvish has been working all season long to get back onto the mound, but recently suffered an apparent setback during a Triple-A rehab start. Darvish provided the details as to what slowed him down.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

