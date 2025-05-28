Padres' Yu Darvish Provides Specifics on Setback That's Delayed His Return
The San Diego Padres appear to be back on track as they have responded to a six-game losing skid by winning four of their last five games.
There was bad news regarding veteran Yu Darvish, however, as he missed his expected return during the team's trip to play the Toronto Blue Jays last week. Darvish spoke on the apparent setback that stemmed from a rehab start that took place in Las Vegas.
“It’s getting better, feeling better every day,” Darvish said Monday. “Especially the last couple days. Just a bad recovery from Las Vegas, high altitude, dry … just a bad combination.”
Darvish looked great during the rehab start, despite it leading to potentially more missed time due to the conditions of the desert.
He threw four innings, struck out four batters, walked one, and allowed two runs. His potential imminent return has recently gained even more anticipation with the news that Opening Day starter Michael King landed on the 15-day IL Sunday.
King was scratched from his scheduled Saturday start about an hour before first pitch due to shoulder stiffness. The reasoning for his move to the IL was listed as shoulder inflammation.
Another reason for anxiety surrounding Darvish's return is the upcoming schedule.
After the Friars' series with the Miami Marlins ends on Wednesday, San Diego will prepare for a stretch of 13 consecutive games. This is also why southpaw Kyle Hart will be called up from Triple-A, but the decision to recall Hart was attributed to giving Nick Pivetta an extra day of rest before this gargantuan stretch.
Darvish still has plenty of quality innings left to give and could not have picked a better time to be trending toward a return. The overall goal for the veteran is to have him throwing to the best of his abilities for October, but the Padres will certainly need his talent on the road to the postseason.
