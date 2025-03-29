Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Jurickson Profar Wanted to Stay in SD, Ominous Yu Darvish Update

Noah Camras

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) looks on before game five against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) looks on before game five against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres continued their exciting start to the 2025 season, taking down the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, on Friday night to move to 2-0 on the year.

Right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease got the start, allowing three earned runs across 4.1 innings pitched with seven strikeouts. Jackson Merrill had three hits, while Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a leadoff home run, and Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning.

Off the field, the Padres were predicted to make a blockbuster trade with a National League powerhouse later this year.

Additionally, Jurickson Profar, now with the Braves, made it known he wanted to re-sign with San Diego this offseason.

And finally, there's an ominous update regarding Yu Darvish's injury.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Predicted to Make Blockbuster Trade With NL Powerhouse by MLB Insider

Padres' Jurickson Profar Says He Wanted to Stay in San Diego, But Didn't Get Contract

Injured Yu Darvish Has No Timetable to Return to Padres

Padres Lineup Gets Major Praise From Opposing Cy Young Pitcher: 'They're Relentless'

Former Padres Top Prospect Traded For Superstar Undergoing Tommy John Surgery

