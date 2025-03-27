Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Last-Minute Roster Change, Jackson Merrill Contract Extension Discussed

Gabe Smallson

Mar 22, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) hits against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have spent seemingly the entire offseason dealing with trade rumors so it wouldn't feel right to begin the regular season without one more trade prediction for Dylan Cease. An insider has once again predicted Cease to be dealt, but with Opening Day mere hours away, it will probably be a little while until the right-hander is potentially dealt.

While on the topic of pitchers being shuffled around, the Padres have made a last minute roster move sending a right-handed pitcher packing, and bringing in a southpaw to Petco Park.

Finally, young phenom Jackson Merrill spoke out on a potential contract extension. The center fielder noted his worth and impact on the franchise but unsurprisingly showed maturity and class when discussing the potential deal. Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller discussed past conversations with Merrill, too.

Gabe Smallson
