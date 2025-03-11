Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade With Yankees Considered, 5th Starter Options Dwindling
The San Diego Padres have been rumored to trade some of their starting pitchers all offseason long, but after some brutal news the New York Yankees received, new ideas have been swirling.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was announced to have Tommy John surgery on Monday, thus ending his 2025 campaign. As New York has already been linked to the Friars as a potential trade partner, the talks may start to intensify.
In more pitching news, the fifth and final spot in the starting rotation is being narrowed down by manager Mike Shildt. One pitcher has been informed that he will not start the year in the rotation as eyes shift to the other candidates in San Diego.
