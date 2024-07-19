Padres Notes: Draft Picks Sign, Tijuana Native Promoted, Good News for Fernando Tatis Jr.
The All-Star break is behind us as of today. The San Diego Padres open the second half of the season with a weekend series against the Guardians in Cleveland.
In the meantime, the Padres have been busy signing draft picks and making not-insigificant roster moves. Oh, and Fernando Tatis Jr. got some encouraging news. Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed:
Padres' Eighth-Round Draft Pick Makes Program History
The San Diego Padres made a significant selection in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by picking Nick Wissman from Dayton, marking the highest pick ever from the Dayton baseball program. This strategic choice underscores the Padres’ commitment to harnessing top-tier talent from diverse sources.
Padres Promote Prospect From Tijuana to Major League Roster
In a strategic roster move, the Padres promoted outfielder Tirso Ornelas to their 40-man roster, assigning him to Triple-A El Paso. This decision comes in the wake of pitcher Yu Darvish's placement on the restricted list before the All-Star break.
Padres Sign Undrafted Senior With Strong Academic Background
Breaking the mold, the Padres have signed Alex McCoy, a senior outfielder from Hofstra, who stood out not only for his athletic prowess but also for his strong academic achievements. McCoy joins the Padres as an undrafted free agent, pending a physical.
Padres Draft Player From Local University for Only Ninth Time Ever
The Padres have once again tapped into local talent, selecting Jack Costello from the University of San Diego in the 10th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Costello’s selection marks only the ninth time the Padres have chosen a player from the University of San Diego.
Padres Get Good News on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Injury
In a relief to many, the latest medical scans brought positive news regarding Fernando Tatis Jr.’s right femur injury. His MRI offers a beacon of hope for Tatis' swift recovery and return to the field.
Padres All-Star Denies Dodger's Diss 'Lit a Fire' Under Him
Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar dispelled questions that a comment from Dodgers catcher Will Smith earlier this year sparked a rise in his performance, emphasizing that his improvements were self-motivated.