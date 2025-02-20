Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Rumors, Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Joe Musgrove Leadership

Noah Camras

Aug 22, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres seem content entering the season with the starting rotation as currently constructed.

However, there does appear to be a potential path for the Friars to trade right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease as he enters his final year of team control.

If the Padres do end up moving Cease, they'll want to reload their roster with affordable, win-now players.

One blockbuster trade proposal would do just that.

And finally, while right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove is expected to miss the entire 2025 season, he's still finding plenty of ways to be a leader for this year's team.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

Noah Camras
Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres.

