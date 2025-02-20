Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Rumors, Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Joe Musgrove Leadership
The San Diego Padres seem content entering the season with the starting rotation as currently constructed.
However, there does appear to be a potential path for the Friars to trade right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease as he enters his final year of team control.
If the Padres do end up moving Cease, they'll want to reload their roster with affordable, win-now players.
One blockbuster trade proposal would do just that.
And finally, while right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove is expected to miss the entire 2025 season, he's still finding plenty of ways to be a leader for this year's team.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Could Trade Dylan Cease Later in Spring Training Under One Condition
Padres Linked to 24-Homer Slugger, Former Top Prospect in Blockbuster Trade
Padres Longtime Reliever Signs With Japanese Team
Padres' Joe Musgrove Willing to Do Anything to Help San Diego Win This Year
Padres Discussing Dylan Cease Trade With AL Contender: Report
Yu Darvish Addresses Padres Signing Yuli Gurriel After Racist Incident
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.