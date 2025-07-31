Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Trade Rumors, Friars Targeting All-Star Outfielder, Mason Miller to SD?

Gabe Smallson

Jun 21, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) leaves the game as manager Mie Shildt looks on during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets, 5-0, and swept the series thanks to seven scoreless innings from Yu Darvish. The Friars improved to 60-49 on the year and won their fifth in a row.

As the trade deadline intensifies, right-hander Dylan Cease continues to find himself in the same uncertainty that has followed him since spring training. After the Houston Astros appeared to be a leading candidate to strike a deal, the American League powerhouse appears to be pivoting, as of Wednesday night.

In other news, the Friars are targeting an All-Star outfielder before the trade deadline. Depth in the outfield and another consistent bat in the lineup are crucial, and the front office appears likely to do what they can to try and accomplish both in one move. Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan appears to be a top target.

Finally, although the Padres have one of the best bullpens in baseball, they are reportedly going for another elite reliever. Athletics right-hander Mason Miller is being pursued by San Diego, and manager Mark Kotsay's comments in the postgame presser regarding his closer certainly didn't settle any rumors.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

