Padres Notes: Dylan Cease Trade Rumors, Friars Targeting All-Star Outfielder, Mason Miller to SD?
The San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets, 5-0, and swept the series thanks to seven scoreless innings from Yu Darvish. The Friars improved to 60-49 on the year and won their fifth in a row.
As the trade deadline intensifies, right-hander Dylan Cease continues to find himself in the same uncertainty that has followed him since spring training. After the Houston Astros appeared to be a leading candidate to strike a deal, the American League powerhouse appears to be pivoting, as of Wednesday night.
In other news, the Friars are targeting an All-Star outfielder before the trade deadline. Depth in the outfield and another consistent bat in the lineup are crucial, and the front office appears likely to do what they can to try and accomplish both in one move. Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan appears to be a top target.
Finally, although the Padres have one of the best bullpens in baseball, they are reportedly going for another elite reliever. Athletics right-hander Mason Miller is being pursued by San Diego, and manager Mark Kotsay's comments in the postgame presser regarding his closer certainly didn't settle any rumors.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Astros Appear to Be Pivoting From Dylan Cease Trade With Padres in Shocking Update
Athletics Manager Seems to Hint at Mason Miller Trade Amid Padres Interest
Padres All-Star Infielder Linked to 3 Teams if San Diego Decides to Sell and Buy
Padres Outfielder Has 3-Word Response to Trade Deadline Rumors
Padres Targeting 2.12-ERA Pitcher From NL Contender in Major Trade
Padres Discussing Potential Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Closer: Report
Padres, Dodgers Could Compete for $12 Million High-Leverage Reliever at Trade Deadline
Padres Will ‘Probably’ Trade Dylan Cease to AL Powerhouse, Says Former GM
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.