Padres Notes: Encouraging Luis Arraez News, Exciting Yu Darvish Update, Injured List Packed

Apr 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres didn't play a baseball game Thursday, but had a few promising health updates on their stars.

Manager Mike Shildt recently gave an encouraging update on Luis Arraez as he is currently in concussion protocol after a scary collision this past Sunday. The All-Star is undergoing further testing, but everything is going well according to the skipper.

Another exciting update came about via veteran pitcher Yu Darvish. The five-time All-Star said that he 'felt good' after a bullpen session recently.

Finally, these positive health updates will need to keep coming in given how crowded the injured list is looking. With already 11 players on the IL — including four All-Stars — San Diego has been rallying with whomever is on the field as it has resulted in the second-best record in baseball so far.

