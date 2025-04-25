Padres Notes: Encouraging Luis Arraez News, Exciting Yu Darvish Update, Injured List Packed
The San Diego Padres didn't play a baseball game Thursday, but had a few promising health updates on their stars.
Manager Mike Shildt recently gave an encouraging update on Luis Arraez as he is currently in concussion protocol after a scary collision this past Sunday. The All-Star is undergoing further testing, but everything is going well according to the skipper.
Another exciting update came about via veteran pitcher Yu Darvish. The five-time All-Star said that he 'felt good' after a bullpen session recently.
Finally, these positive health updates will need to keep coming in given how crowded the injured list is looking. With already 11 players on the IL — including four All-Stars — San Diego has been rallying with whomever is on the field as it has resulted in the second-best record in baseball so far.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news:
Padres Tweets of the Day:
