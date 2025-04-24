Padres' Yu Darvish Provides Exciting Health Update
The San Diego Padres are inching ever so closer to a Yu Darvish return.
After starting the spring as the more than likely Opening Day starter, doubt started to creep in when he was sidelined due to 'fatigue.' It then escalated to elbow inflammation and opening 2025 on the injured list.
The veteran provided a positive update this weekend after throwing a more intense bullpen Saturday compared to some of his lower-intensity throwing sessions.
“And then after the bullpen I felt good too,” Darvish said Sunday via the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
As for next steps, Darvish plans to throw more this week, with continued intensity in his bullpens and perhaps will be in line for another major step in his progressions.
“Then maybe live BP,” he said. “Hopefully.”
Darvish threw 20 pitches Saturday between 70 and 80 percent intensity, per Acee. His 19 fastballs were between 90 and 92 mph, and against the team's wishes, Darvish managed to hurl a curveball.
“They didn’t want me to throw it,” he said. “But I wanted to throw a curveball.”
Darvish has many quality innings left in the tank, but at 38 years old, he understands why the Padres have been conservative in his return to the mound. The hope since spring was to have Darvish around for later in the regular season and deep into October.
“I don’t think that way, but I think they’re very careful because I’m very old as a baseball player,” Darvish said playfully. “So they’re very patient.”
Darvish got his ERA down from 4.56 to 3.31 in the 2024 regular season, but started eight fewer games.
In Darvish's two postseason appearances in the 2024 NLDS, he allowed six hits, three runs, and had seven strikeouts over his 13.2 innings.
Hopefully the veteran is able to get back to the mound as soon as he can and continue his productive outings for San Diego.
