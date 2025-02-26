Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Remains Out, Multiple Trade Rumors, Injured Pitcher Reveals Return Date
The San Diego Padres will be without their superstar for just a little bit longer. Despite showing up to practice Tuesday, Fernando Tatis Jr. was sent home by manager Mike Shildt for a very unfortunate reason.
In an offseason with so many trade rumors involving key Padres pieces, it should be no surprise that a familiar face is back being linked to multiple teams. San Diego has been trying to add talent this offseason while also shedding payroll.
And finally, a Padres pitcher reveals when he will come back this season after Tommy John surgery. Fans should be very pleased with the right-hander's update.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
