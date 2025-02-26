Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Remains Out, Multiple Trade Rumors, Injured Pitcher Reveals Return Date

Gabe Smallson

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) looks on from the dugout before game five against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) looks on from the dugout before game five against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres will be without their superstar for just a little bit longer. Despite showing up to practice Tuesday, Fernando Tatis Jr. was sent home by manager Mike Shildt for a very unfortunate reason.

In an offseason with so many trade rumors involving key Padres pieces, it should be no surprise that a familiar face is back being linked to multiple teams. San Diego has been trying to add talent this offseason while also shedding payroll.

And finally, a Padres pitcher reveals when he will come back this season after Tommy John surgery. Fans should be very pleased with the right-hander's update.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr Sent Home From Practice For Unfortunate Reason

Padres' $13.8 Million Ace Linked to 4 Teams in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Padres Ace Among Most Likely Trade Candidates, Linked to 4 Teams

Padres Injured Pitcher Reveals When He'll Make 2025 Debut After Tommy John Surgery

Former Padres Top Prospect Flameout Signs With Mexican League Team

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Home/San Diego Padres News