Padres Notes: Friars Linked to Ace, Dylan Cease Connected to 6 Teams, Joe Musgrove Talks Return

Sep 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) reacts after walking a batter during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost their final game against the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon, 6-1.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman linked the Padres to Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez, along with many other teams. Valdez has been a fantastic pitcher over the last several years, and is set to enter free agency after 2025.

Valdez could come in and fill a void in the Padres' rotation, as they are set to lose starting pitcher Dylan Cease in free agency. Heyman believes the Padres could keep the starter, but also linked him to the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, and Baltimore Orioles.

Starter Joe Musgrove could also return from a season-long Tommy John recovery and take the spot. Musgrove has been hopeful he can return to the team this season, even in a limited role, and maintained that faith.

“I’m definitely still hoping,” Musgrove recently said.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

