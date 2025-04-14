Padres Notes: Friars Linked to Top Free Agent, Blockbuster Trade Idea, Historic Series Win
The San Diego Padres blanked the Colorado Rockies, 6-0, thanks to a Michael King complete-game shutout to historically sweep the series. They extended a four-game win streak, improved to 13-3, and are a perfect 10-0 at Petco Park this year.
The Friars were also recently linked to a familiar veteran free agent to provide more depth to their outfield. With the recent move to place Jackson Merrill on the injured list, too much depth doesn't sound like an issue for this team.
Unfortunately, the Padres are continuing to wait for the return of Yu Darvish. Although he isn't expected to be back on the mound any time soon, San Diego is more concerned with his long term health rather than early season appearances.
Padres Tweets of the Day:
