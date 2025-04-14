Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Linked to Top Free Agent, Blockbuster Trade Idea, Historic Series Win

Gabe Smallson

Apr 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) celebrates with San Diego Padres catcher Elias Diaz (17) after throwing a complete-game two hit shutout against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres blanked the Colorado Rockies, 6-0, thanks to a Michael King complete-game shutout to historically sweep the series. They extended a four-game win streak, improved to 13-3, and are a perfect 10-0 at Petco Park this year.

The Friars were also recently linked to a familiar veteran free agent to provide more depth to their outfield. With the recent move to place Jackson Merrill on the injured list, too much depth doesn't sound like an issue for this team.

Unfortunately, the Padres are continuing to wait for the return of Yu Darvish. Although he isn't expected to be back on the mound any time soon, San Diego is more concerned with his long term health rather than early season appearances.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Gabe Smallson
