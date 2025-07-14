Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Padres All-Star Almost Retired

Gabe Smallson

Aug 21, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Campusano (12) looks on during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1, on Sunday, and fell to 52-44 as the first half of the season comes to a close.

To start off Sunday, the Friars made a roster move, calling up a catcher while placing Gavin Sheets on the paternity list. There were previous inclinations from a key insider that the catcher would be called up from Triple-A; it was just a question of whether it would be before or after the All-Star Break.

Additionally, the Padres have a blockbuster trade proposal that would add an outfielder with a cannon of an arm to the roster. Left field has been a defensive weak spot this season, but an upgrade at the trade deadline would be ideal for the right price.

Finally, an All-Star was almost forced into retirement due to injuries. Luckily, his four surgeries (all before his MLB debut) proved to be worth it as he continues to have a successful career.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

