Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Padres All-Star Almost Retired
The San Diego Padres lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1, on Sunday, and fell to 52-44 as the first half of the season comes to a close.
To start off Sunday, the Friars made a roster move, calling up a catcher while placing Gavin Sheets on the paternity list. There were previous inclinations from a key insider that the catcher would be called up from Triple-A; it was just a question of whether it would be before or after the All-Star Break.
Additionally, the Padres have a blockbuster trade proposal that would add an outfielder with a cannon of an arm to the roster. Left field has been a defensive weak spot this season, but an upgrade at the trade deadline would be ideal for the right price.
Finally, an All-Star was almost forced into retirement due to injuries. Luckily, his four surgeries (all before his MLB debut) proved to be worth it as he continues to have a successful career.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Recall Luis Campusano, Lose Gavin Sheets for First Half Finale vs Phillies
Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands $14 Million All-Star Outfielder
Padres All-Star Was Almost Forced Into Retirement Due to Injuries
Padres Linked to 29-Homer Catcher in Potential Major Trade Deadline Move
Padres Make Insane MLB History on 2025 All-Star Team
