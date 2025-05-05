Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Veteran Leaves Organization, Fernando Tatis Thought He Was Out for Year

Gabe Smallson

May 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Stephen Kolek (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
May 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Stephen Kolek (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images / David Dermer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-0, to sweep the series and win their fifth straight game on Sunday. The Friars improved to 22-11.

Ahead of the contest, the Friars made a major roster move to bring up Stephen Kolek from Triple-A El Paso. In his first big league start, Kolek tossed 5.2 scoreless innings and was an integral part of win.

Additionally, a veteran infielder has elected to leave the Padres' system after being designated for assignment. He was brought in along with a handful of other experienced players this offseason, but wasn't quite producing offensively.

Finally, Fernando Tatis Jr. thought that his latest injury is one that was going to keep him out for the season. Luckily, his electric start to 2025 can continue on, but a 93 mph pitch to the forearm is more than enough reason for concern.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Major Roster Move Ahead of Sunday’s Series Finale

Padres Veteran Infielder Elects to Leave Organization

Padres' Fernando Tatis Thought He Was Out for Season After Latest Injury

Padres' Xander Bogaerts Believes He's Still the Player Who Won 5 Silver Sluggers

Padres $13.8 Million Star Gets Honest About Struggles: 'I Gotta Improve'

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News