Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Veteran Leaves Organization, Fernando Tatis Thought He Was Out for Year
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-0, to sweep the series and win their fifth straight game on Sunday. The Friars improved to 22-11.
Ahead of the contest, the Friars made a major roster move to bring up Stephen Kolek from Triple-A El Paso. In his first big league start, Kolek tossed 5.2 scoreless innings and was an integral part of win.
Additionally, a veteran infielder has elected to leave the Padres' system after being designated for assignment. He was brought in along with a handful of other experienced players this offseason, but wasn't quite producing offensively.
Finally, Fernando Tatis Jr. thought that his latest injury is one that was going to keep him out for the season. Luckily, his electric start to 2025 can continue on, but a 93 mph pitch to the forearm is more than enough reason for concern.
